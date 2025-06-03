How BTS' Jimin will be welcomed by family: Everything about cafe event announced by his father ahead of military discharge on June 11

With only 8 days left in Jimin's military discharge, his fans and family are eagerly preparing to welcome him back. His family is eagerly looking forward to welcoming him back, and his father has planned a special event to celebrate the joyous occasion. As part of the celebrations, Jimin’s father will be hosting a giveaway event for fans at his cafe in Busan. It will be a unique opportunity for singer’s fans to come together and celebrate his return.

When and where will Jimin's father hold the cafe event?

The BTS member's father, who runs ZM-illennial Cafe in Busan, will host an album giveaway event exclusively for Jimin's fans on June 11, the day of his military discharge. He made the announcement on the cafe’s official Instagram page, @zm_illennialcafe, on June 2. The caption of the post provided all the necessary details of the event. Read its contents below:

"We are going to hold a small event at the ZM-illennial store on June 11.

This time, we're going to give out the MUSE album to 30 people.

As before, it will proceed based on the receipt number."

Who will be receiving the MUSE albums?

The coupon numbers which have been selected for the giveaway of the MUSE albums were mentioned in the post's caption. Those 30 lucky individuals will be eligible to receive the freebie by showing their coupon.

Jimin's father ended the Instagram post with a sweet message for the fans– "I hope it's a busy day for music to stay for a while I prepared a small but special gift. Stop by and feel the relaxation and rhythm together." The ZM-illennial Cafe event announcement was made in three languages – Korean, Japanese, and English – ensuring clarity and inclusivity for a diverse range of fans. It clearly shows how much he treasures his son's fans and wants them to visit even if they weren't one of the giveaway winners.

Fans are excitedly awaiting the event and are sure to make the most of this special occasion.

See how fans are celebrating Jimin's ensuring discharge

BTS's ARMY has set up banners and posters outside Jimin's barracks in Yeoncheon and provided free food to the military trainees. They also planned to install inflatable balloons with long banners attached to them, to celebrate Jimin's return to civilian life.

