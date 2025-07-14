EXCLUSIVE: Dinesh Vijan to launch Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Thama Teaser with War 2

In the post-Covid world, Dinesh Vijan established his horror comedy universe with films like Bhediya, Munjya, and Stree 2. Come Diwali 2025, and the audience will get to witness the next chapter of the universe in the form of Thama led by Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna with Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles. According to sources close to the development, Dinesh Vijan is all set to unleash the world of Thama with a teaser during the Independence Day 2025 weekend.

Advertisement

A source shares, “Dinesh Vijan is in talks with exhibitors all across the country to showcase the teaser of Thama with the Hrithik Roshan and NTR-led War 2 during the Independence Day 2025 weekend. The exhibitors have agreed in principle, and are excited to showcase the next tentpole film of the universe with an action-packed saga like War 2.” The source further informs that Maddock’s idea is to sample the teaser to a large cinema-going audience, and reconfirm their Diwali 2025 date.

“Thama is arriving on Diwali 2025, and the makers are looking to directly communicate their asset to a large cinema-going audience, who are expected to step out to watch War on the big screen. The Thama teaser will be hard-attached to the prints of Param Sundari, which arrives a couple of weeks after War 2,” the source informs.

Insiders reveal that the Thama teaser will blow-away everyone’s mind, as it introduces the audience to a different world. “It’s among the first vampire films of Hindi Cinema with A-List star-cast, and much like all films from the universe of Maddock, this one too merge thrills and chills with comedy,” the source concludes.

Advertisement

Apart from the strong ensemble, Thama also has an extended cameo from Varun Dhawan as Bhediya, as director Aditya Satpodar and team are looking to explore the Vampire v/s Werewolf conflict in the future films of the universe. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Leela Bhansali gears up to shoot a big face-off between Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in Love And War