Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office: Slays records in Japan with biggest days and weekend of all time

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, directed by Haruo Sotozaki, has recorded an exceptional opening weekend at the Japanese box office. Released on July 18, the dark fantasy action film has garnered an earth-shattering response, demolishing all previous weekend records in Japan and setting a new milestone.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle records biggest opening weekend in Japan, collects JPY 5.25 billion

The much-loved anime opened with a phenomenal JPY 1.6 billion (USD 11 million), recording the biggest debut in Japan. Furthermore, it smashed another all-time record by collecting JPY 1.75 billion (USD 11.75 million) on Day 2 and an outstanding JPY 1.9 billion (USD 13 million) on Day 3.

The total three-day collection of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle reached a massive JPY 5.25 billion (USD 35 million), which is the biggest opening weekend record of all time at the Japanese box office. Infinity Castle dethroned the previous record-holder, Mugen Train (JPY 4.62 billion) of the same franchise.

Day-wise box office collections of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle in Japan:

Day Box Office 1 JPY 1.6B (USD 11 million) 2 JPY 1.75B (USD 11.75 million) 3 JPY 1.9B (USD 13 million) Total JPY 5.25B (USD 35 million)

Infinity Castle also set numerous other records earlier over the weekend, including the biggest opening day and biggest single day. Some of the records film sets are listed below:

Highest Opening day of all time - JPY 1.60 billion approx (previous record JPY 1.27 billion by Mugen Train)

Biggest Second day or Saturday of all time - JPY 1.75 billion approx (previous record JPY 1.7 billion by Mugen Train)

Biggest Third day or Sunday of all time - JPY 1.90 billion approx (previous record JPY 1.65 billion by Mugen Train)

Biggest Single day of all time - JPY 1.90 billion approx (previous record JPY 1.7 billion by Mugen Train)

Biggest Weekend of all time - JPY 5.25 billion approx (previous record of JPY 4.62 billion by Mugen Train)

Most tickets sold on Opening day - 1.10 million approx (previous record of 911K by Mugen Train)

Most tickets sold in a Single day - 1.35 million approx (previous record 1.27 million by Mugen Train)

Most tickets sold in a Weekend - 3.67 million approx (previous record 3.42 million by Mugen Train)

