Mahesh Babu gives sweet kiss to Sitara Ghattamaneni before family jets off for her birthday celebrations, see PIC

Mahesh Babu is celebrating his daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni’s 13th birthday on July 20, 2025. As the celebrity kid turns a year older, the whole family was seen flying out of Hyderabad with the superstar getting papped while kissing her.

Mahesh Babu papped kissing his daughter Sitara at Hyderabad airport

In the paparazzi moments shared by APH, Mahesh Babu was seen in his rugged look, sporting a green outfit. Joining him was his daughter, Sitara, in a striped outfit, along with his wife, Namrata, and son, Gautam, who was also coming along for the trip.

See the papped picture here:

Earlier, Mahesh Babu penned a special post for Sitara’s birthday, noting how his daughter has just turned into a teenager. Sharing a quirky picture post, he wrote, “And just like that… she’s a teenager! Happy birthday Sitara. Always lighting up my life. Love you so much.”

Apart from him, Namrata Shirodkar also shared a series of throwback images featuring the star kid and said, “No matter how big you get, you’ll always be the little hand that first held mine and changed my world forever… Happy Birthday Sitara.”

Here are the bday posts by Mahesh and Namrata:

About Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29

Mahesh Babu is currently involved in the work of his much-awaited movie, tentatively titled SSMB29. The film, directed by SS Rajamouli, touted as a globe-trotting jungle adventure, is said to feature the superstar playing a rugged explorer similar to Indiana Jones, drawing inspiration from African tales. However, an official confirmation about the plot hasn’t been made yet.

The much-awaited magnum opus by the RRR helmer is said to have been made on a whopping budget of Rs 900-1000 crore. Initially, it was speculated that the film would be released as a two-part series after completing the shoot by 2026.

However, the makers are said to have reconsidered their decision and will likely release it as a single venture, mostly in 2027.

With the superstar in the lead, SSMB29 will feature Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the co-lead. Apart from them, actors such as Prithviraj Sukumaran and R. Madhavan will appear in key roles.

