Saiyaara Worldwide Opening Weekend Box Office: Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda starrer is a BLOCKBUSTER with Rs 109 crore in 3 days

The Mohit Suri-directed Saiyaara is emerging to be a global blockbuster as the film has grossed Rs 109 crore in its 3-day opening weekend at the worldwide box office. Marking the debut of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, Saiyaara has collected Rs 96.75 crore (NBOC: Rs 81.00 crore) in India, and USD 1.50 million (INR 12.25 crore) in the international markets as per estimates. Saiyaara marks the biggest opening weekend of all time by a margin for a debut film, and the film is looking to scale new heights by the end of its run.

The business in India and international markets grew from strength to strength over the weekend, and the film is now looking to show a path-breaking hold in collections on the weekdays too. Given that Saiyaara has overperformed, the chatter of corporate bookings in the industry and social media is obvious, but the global numbers are a stamp of authenticity, as one can’t orchestrate figures globally at this level.

To put things in perspective, loud and clear – the numbers of Saiyaara are ORGANIC, GENUINE attracting ACTUAL AUDIENCE with purchasing power on the seats in cinema halls. Hitting Rs 100 crore in the weekend is a dream for most of the actors outside of the Big 5, and Saiyaara has done it with rank newcomers. The content, the music, and the talent of two leads - Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda - have done the talking to draw audiences in big numbers to the cinema halls.

The film has got shoot of scoring in the North of Rs 350 crore at the global box office by the end of its run, though one can say that with surety only post the Monday hold, which most likely is going to send shockwaves in the industry. These numbers are historic to say the least, and the film has already emerged as a theatrical blockbuster in just 3-days of its run. Feature films usually slow down on Sunday night, but Saiyaara is an unstoppable force, refusing to stop selling tickets like hot cup-cakes even for the late-night shows on the third day!

Saiyaara Worldwide Opening Weekend Estimate

India Gross: Rs 96.75 crore

Overseas Gross: Rs 12.25 crore (USD 1.5 million)

Worldwide Gross: Rs 109 crore (Estimates)

