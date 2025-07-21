SEVENTEEN announces New_ World Tour kickstarting with 2 concerts in Incheon, here’s why it’s special

SEVENTEEN is all ready to embark on yet another tour! According to an announcement shared on the K-pop group’s social media accounts on July 21, the SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [NEW_] IN INCHEON will be held on September 13 and 14. Moreover, it was confirmed that members Hoshi and Woozi, who will be enlisting in the military in the following days, will not be participating in the tour.

Fans globally can enjoy the concerts from the comfort of their own homes, as SEVENTEEN will be streaming it live for international CARATs.

All we know about SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [NEW_] IN INCHEON

Following information was confirmed by PLEDIS Entertainment with the announcement:

Concert Title: SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [NEW_] IN INCHEON

When: 6:30PM, Saturday, September 13, 2025 (KST)

6:30PM, Sunday, September 14, 2025 (KST)

Where: INCHEON ASIAD MAIN STADIUM

Age Limit: Admission ages 9 and above

All about ticketing for SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [NEW_] IN INCHEON

The schedule for in-person concert ticket sales was also revealed, with membership pre-verification starting at 2 PM on Tuesday, August 5, and ending at 11:59 PM on Monday, August 11, 2025 (KST). The Membership Presale will open from 8:00 PM to 11:59 PM on Monday, August 11, 2025 (KST). And while there probably won’t be any need for it, looking at the ever-growing fame of the group, a general reservation was announced for 8 PM, Wednesday, August 13, 2025 (KST).

The tickets are priced as follows: VIP Seats: KRW 198,000 / R Seats: KRW 154,000 / S Seats: KRW 132,000. Ticketing will be handled through Interpark Global.

Fans were previously teased about the tour by Hoshi during his WARNING fancon with Woozi. At this point, it is general knowledge that the members will be performing solo songs that were a part of the group’s latest album HAPPY BURSTDAY.

It is known that, apart from these two, Jeonghan and Wonwoo, who are also undergoing their alternative military service, will not be part of the tour. Jun will be returning to touring with the team following his absence due to filming schedules during the RIGHT HERE World Tour.

