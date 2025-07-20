Mohit Suri wanted actress who 'hadn't done anything cosmetically', director talks about casting Aneet Padda for Saiyaara

Saiyaara has been making headlines ever since its release. The film has turned out to be absolutely impressive, and the audience is showering the movie with much love. Starring debutant Ahaan Panday and Big Girls Don't Cry fame Aneet Padda, the romantic drama is performing exceptionally well at the box office.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, director Mohit Suri has opened up about why he chose Aneet as the female lead in Saiyaara. He admitted to taking months to find the actress so that he could sign her.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Mohit Suri said that he was looking for someone who hadn't undergone any cosmetic procedures to either their face or body. He remarked, "That was a major requirement. I didn't expect it to be such a big requirement. Not only that, I needed someone who felt real, someone who hadn't done something to themselves. She had done some work before, and she was brilliant at it."

Mohit Suri says Aneet Padda was good in the auditions

Further, the director mentioned that the young actress is a brilliant actor. Talking about her auditions, Suri added that the Salaam Venky actress appeared to be a perfect fit to play a small-town Punjabi girl from Amritsar.

Advertisement

"We often have the wrong idea of what small-town India is like; they're actually more conventionally 'out there' than we are. She had more to share with me than I had with her. She came through a round of auditions, not that the others weren't good, but sometimes, they were too done up," Mohit concluded.

Saiyaara box office report and audience reception

The big-screen debut movie of Aneet Padda turned out to be a big surprise for the industry. The movie scored over Rs 21.25 crore on its opening day, followed by a surreal Rs 25 crore on Day 2. The two-day cumulative box office collection of Saiyaara is around Rs 45 crore net. The movie is going to be a blockbuster of epic proportions.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Saiyaara director Mohit Suri regrets not praising Ranbir Kapoor's Animal publicly, has THIS message for Sandeep Reddy Vanga