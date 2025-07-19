Hardik Pandya's alleged romance with model Jasmine Walia is over? Here's what we know

On July 19, 2025, hawk-eyed followers noticed that Hardik Pandya and his rumored girlfriend, Jasmin Walia, had wiped each other off each other’s Instagram. The pair, who fans first linked together due to similar Greece getaway posts, have suddenly hit unfollow.

Neither has acknowledged the move, but the timing is explosive. Since Hardik’s split from Natasa Stankovic, his closeness with Jasmin has been under the spotlight. Now this digital snub has reignited speculation that their whirlwind romance may be hitting the rocks.

Unlike, unfollow, undone?

As reported by News18, a Reddit post asked, “Hardik Pandya and Jasmin Walia unfollow each other? …What’s the tea?” Fans have wasted no time connecting the dots. Some even noted that Hardik’s likes had been removed from the singer’s posts, while others wondered if one had blocked the other.

Neither Pandya nor Walia has commented publicly about the matter. The social media silence is deafening, especially after Jasmin’s previous appearances on the Mumbai Indians’ team bus and at high-profile matches, including the 2025 Champions Trophy clash in Dubai.

Their Instagram bios and their recent posts have not hinted at any drama, yet the absence of each other’s updates feels like a final curtain call on their alleged ‘fling.’

From Greece getaways to stadium cheers

Hardik’s romance with Jasmin surfaced soon after he confirmed his amicable divorce from Natasa Stankovic. The rumored couple’s August 2024 holiday photos in Mykonos, Greece, had set fans alight with romance speculation, especially given the near-identical locations in their backgrounds.

Additionally, Jasmin’s presence courtside at India vs. Pakistan matches and her behind-the-scenes Mumbai Indians support has painted a picture of couple goals. Yet now, fans are facing an Instagram void that could be interpreted as a breakup notice.

Whether this means a full split or just a social-media spat remains to be seen. Until either breaks the silence, the cricket-pop power couple’s saga will remain one of Instagram’s juiciest mysteries.

