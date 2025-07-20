Best of the Best: From Never Have I Ever Star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's Sri Lankan Origin Role to Hasan Minhaj's Writing, All We Know

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is set to star in a new Netflix movie titled Best of the Best, a Bollywood-inspired dance comedy. The film also features comedian Hasan Minhaj and marks a reunion between Maitreyi and director Lena Khan, who previously worked together on Never Have I Ever.

The project will bring together vibrant South Asian culture, campus life, and competitive dance, with a focus on friendship and identity. Netflix has not yet announced a release date.

Advertisement

A South Asian coming-of-age dance film

Best of the Best tells the story of two childhood best friends, Maya and Anjali, who join their college’s Bollywood dance team. As they compete for a national title, they realize the journey is far more intense and chaotic than expected. The movie will explore themes of friendship, personal growth, and cultural pride.

According to Variety, Hasan Minhaj co-wrote the script with Prashanth Venkataramanujam. Minhaj and Venkataramanujam will also produce under their banner 186K Films, alongside Jonathan Eirich for Rideback. Ryan Halprin will serve as executive producer.

Here’s what Maitreyi and Priyanka shared about the movie

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan shared her excitement on Instagram, writing, “my body is sore but my heart is full,” and added, “also, my character is tamil of srilankan origin. hope yall enjoy."

Actress Priyanka Kedia also joins the cast. She posted, “the most surreal announcement i never could have imagined i’d get to make. from the bottom of my heart thank you thank you thank you for making that little girl’s (and her parents’) dreams come true. this is going to be such an insanely special one. get ready!!!!!!!!!!!! P.S. Mama, Pops, Hirshie @kedia_hv this one is for you.”

Advertisement

Lena Khan, known for Flora & Ulysses and several episodes of Never Have I Ever, will direct the film. The story also highlights how college Bollywood dance teams have become spaces of community and cultural expression for South Asians, making the film relatable for many young viewers.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is best known for her role as Devi Vishwakumar in Never Have I Ever. She also voiced characters in Turning Red and Big Mouth, and she’ll next appear in Freakier Friday alongside Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Hasan Minhaj, known for Patriot Act and Homecoming King, will also appear in Disney’s upcoming film Tron: Ares and is planning a comedy tour with Ronny Chieng.

ALSO READ: Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Full Cast Revealed So Far, Including Milly Alcock and a Surprise Cameo