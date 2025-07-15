EXCLUSIVE: Kabir Khan on Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 and a film with Salman Khan: “May be now, or a year later”

Over the years, Salman Khan and Kabir Khan have worked together on three films, and two of those – Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan - went on to become huge blockbusters at the box office. Over the years, there have been several reports about the reunion of Salman and Kabir. As Bajrangi Bhaijaan completes 10 years on July 17, Pinkvilla got into a conversation with Kabir Khan.

When asked about a reunion with Salman Khan, Kabir said, “I remain in touch with every actor I have worked with in the past. Salman and I have worked on 3 films and we keep bouncing ideas. I would love to come back and do another film with Salman, but it has to be a correct story, correct script. We don’t want to reunite for the sake of announcements and proposals in the industry. It has to be a story we both respond to.”

He further confirmed that they are in talks for a reunion at the moment. “We have been disussing a lot of stories on regular basis off late. If one of them hits the mark, it could be my next announcement for all you know,” he smiled.

There is also some movement on the Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel. Kabir informed that the talks are on, but there is nothing concrete at the moment. “We have definitely spoken about the Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. In today’s day and age, when all franchises are doing well, we are being careful about Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 as we don’t want to make a sequel to the most popular film of last two decades for the same of it. Salman and I are in complete agreement of the fact that we need to come across a story that’s as exciting as Bajrangi Bhaijaan,” he shared.

Kabir added, “We don’t want to make a film to cash in to the legacy of the first part. We don’t want to spoil the legacy of a beautiful film like Bajrangi Bhaijaan. If and when a story hits us – maybe now, or a year later – we will definitely bring Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2.” In the past, Kabir had opened up about his reluctance towards the franchise culture. However, for Bajrangi, he will be making an exception.

“In my entire career, I have never followed the sequel route, but I know the kind of joy Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 an bring to the audiences. I would love to direct Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 but for the right reasons and not the wrong ones. I don’t want to do it for the sake of box office numbers, but to do justice to the legacy of a cult like Bajrangi Bhaijaan,” he concluded.

