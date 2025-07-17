The Great Indian Kapil Show: Ajay Devgn mocks Kapil Sharma's drastic weight loss, video is a must-watch

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 is on air, and audiences eagerly await Saturdays as new episodes go live. In the upcoming episode, the cast of Son of Sardaar 2, featuring Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, and Ravi Kishan, will grace the show.

Their fun banter with Kapil Sharma and his team is sure to leave you rolling on the floor laughing. During this, Ajay also takes a dig at Kapil's drastic weight loss while throwing in hilarious punchlines.

Ajay Devgn unleashes his unfiltered avatar

Netflix uploaded a new promo of The Great Indian Kapil Show, offering fans a glimpse of the forthcoming episode. As the promo starts, Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, and Ravi Kishan grace the stage. Kapil then reads a fan comment that says, "Ajay has done many comedy films, but becomes serious on comedy shows."

Watch The Great Indian Kapil Show's promo here-

Ajay Devgn then quipped, "Jab mai voh filme karta hu, toh cheque mere naam pe bante hai, jab yaaha aata hu toh cheque tere naam pe bante hai (When I do those films, I get those cheques. When I come here, Kapil gets the cheques)."

Further, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Sunil Grover leave everyone in splits with their performances. Ajay Devgn takes a dig at Navjot Singh Sidhu's presence on the show. When Kapil says that Ravi touches his wife's feet before sleeping every night, Ajay jokes, "Aadmi jitna guilty hota utna pair chhuta hai (When a man is guilty, he does touches the feet)."

Ajay Devgn takes dig at Kapil Sharma's weight loss

The Son of Sardaar 2 actor showcases his unfiltered side on the show, surprising everyone with his one-liners. Ajay doesn't spare Kapil Sharma either and says, "Sab weight loose karte hai, tune itna kar liya tere naak pe se bhi weight loose ho gaya (Everyone loses weight, you lost so much that even your nose has lost weight)."

Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, and Ravi Kishan appeared on the show to promote their upcoming film, Son of Sardaar 2, which is slated to release in theatres on July 25, 2025.

Speaking of The Great Indian Kapil Show, the new episodes air every Saturday at 8 PM.

