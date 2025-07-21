Yumi's Cell's Kim Go Eun joins Kang Dong Won in talks to lead When Life Gives You Tangerines director's next

Exciting news for romance series fans, a new K-drama of the genre is on the cards. Kim Go Eun and Kang Dong Won are being considered to lead the new project, Soul (working title), as reported by K-media outlet Xports News on July 21. This fresh pairing has already generated significant interest among fans, who are eagerly awaiting confirmation of the news.

Soul promises to deliver a captivating multi-genre storyline and memorable performances by acclaimed actors.

Kim Go Eun and Kang Dong Won to lead new K-drama Soul

Yumi's Cells fame Kim Go Eun has reportedly been offered to star as the female lead of the upcoming drama Soul, opposite Uprising's Kang Dong Won. The actors are considering their participation in the historical romantic project, which marks the union of two acclaimed figures in the industry– director Kim Won Seok and writer Park Ji Eun. Their agencies have yet to confirm whether they have agreed to star in the series.

Soul's director, Kim Won Seok, is known for his work in critically acclaimed dramas like Queen of Tears, Crash Landing on You, My Mister, and others. His most recent work was Netflix's When Life Gives You Tangerines. He worked with writer Park Ji Eun in Queen of Tears, and the duo is set to reunite for a collaboration in the upcoming drama.

Their skillful storytelling, combined with Kim Go Eun and Kang Dong Won's compelling performances, might make for an enjoyable watch. The actors are booked as busy as currently, with a slew of projects lined up for them.

Kim Go Eun and Kang Dong Won's upcoming projects

Kim Go Eun has been confirmed to reprise her role as the titular character in Yumi's Cells season 3. She will be romancing Hierarchy fame Kim Jae Won in the series, which is scheduled to premiere in the first half of 2026 on TVING. The actress is also set to lead two Netflix dramas– You and Everything Else and The Price of Confession.

Kang Dong Won will be seen in mystery thriller Tempest opposite Jun Ji Hyun and will also lead rom-com movie Wild Sing with Park Ji Hyun.

