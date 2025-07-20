'Alia Bhatt my hero....': Saiyaara star Aneet Padda expresses gratitude as she receives praise for movie

Backed under the banner of Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara has become the talk of the town. Aneet Padda, who has been winning hearts with her debut as a lead in Mohit Suri's directorial, is feeling overwhelmed after Alia Bhatt reviewed the recently-released film. The Saiyaara actress called Alia her 'hero' while expressing gratitude to the latter.

Aneet Padda pens sweet note for Alia Bhatt

Aneet Padda recently reshared a post on her Instagram story, originally posted by Alia Bhatt. In her post, Aneet penned a sweet note for Alia in response to her warm words about Saiyaara. The young actress expressed admiration for the 32-year-old star, calling the latter her "hero."

"I wish I could gather every moment of inspiration, love, awe, possibility, wonder, and imagination that I've experience because of you; put it in a box and give it to you. Alia Bhatt my hero. Forever and ever and ever," she wrote in her note.

Check out the screenshot of her Instagram story:

When Alia Bhatt called Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda 'magical stars'

Alia Bhatt was among the celebrities who showered love on the newcomers, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, for their sensational debuts with Saiyaara. On Saturday, Alia took to Instagram to share a lengthy note after watching the recently released movie.

The Jigra actress posted a happy picture of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda chilling with director Mohit Suri. In her post, Alia referred to the lead actors as "two beautiful and magical stars". The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star shared that she was all in awe of Ahaan and Aneet.

Starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, Saiyaara was released on July 18, 2025. It marks Mohit Suri's comeback after his 2022 film, Ek Villain Returns.

Aneet Paddaa and Alia Bhatt's work fronts

Aneet Padda made her Hindi film debut with Revathy's 2022 directorial film, Salaam Venky, co-starring Kajol. Aneet played the role of Nandini in the slice-of-life drama movie.

Alia Bhatt made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student of the Year in 2012. Alia is best known for movies like Highway, 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Udta Punjab, Raazi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and more. She was last seen in Vasan Bala's directorial, Jigra (2024). The actress is now gearing up for two movies, Alpha and Love and War.

