Amitabh Bachchan's Don director Chandra Barot passes away at 86: Farhan Akhtar, Kunal Kohli pay tribute

Veteran filmmaker Chandra Barot passed away at the age of 86. He left for a heavenly abode in Mumbai on Sunday. Best known for directing the 1978 cult classic Don, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Barot was undergoing treatment at a hospital in the city.

Chandra Barot was battling a health condition

Chandra Barot, who was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra, died due to a health condition. According to a report by The Times of India, Chandra Barot's wife, Deepa Barot, confirmed the news of his demise. She shared that the late filmmaker had been battling pulmonary fibrosis for the last seven years.

Farhan Akhtar and Kunal Kohli offer condolences

Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram to share a few pictures of Chandra Barot. One of them features Barot with Amitabh Bachchan. The old picture is presumably from the sets of the 1978 film, Don. Akhtar penned a heartfelt note for the late filmmaker.

"Saddened to learn that the director of the OG Don is no more. RIP Chandra Barot-ji. Deepest condolences to the family," he wrote in the caption. It is worth noting that Farhan Akhtar directed a modern adaptation of Chandra Barot's original film, Don, also titled Don, in 2006.

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli also paid a tribute to Chandra Barot on social media. Kunal recalled working with him as an assistant director in a film, Boss, which was never made. In his tweet, Kohli called Barot a 'remarkably sharp man' and a 'lovely person'. The Hum Tum director also remembered his interaction with the late filmmaker.

"Chandra ji RIP sir. The only director I assisted. Not in Don. For a film with Vinod Khanna called Boss that never saw the light of day. But what am enriching experience working with him. Heard so many BTS stories of Don. I sided bunk college and assist Chandraji," he wrote in his tweet.

"Remarkably sharp man. Lovely person. Has very enlightening and fun chats with him. Thank you sir for giving us #Don indian cinemas most stylish films to date," Kohli added.

Chandra Barot's work front

Apart from directing Don, Chandra Barot is remembered for his association with the late veteran actor Manoj Kumar in the 1970s. Barot worked as an assistant director on films such as Purab Aur Pachhim, Yaadgaar, Shor, and Roti Kapada Aur Makaan.

