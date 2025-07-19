Shah Rukh Khan faces injury during King shoot, actor off to US for urgent medical attention

Shah Rukh Khan, as we all know, has been busy shooting for his upcoming movie King. The actor has reportedly been shooting some intense action sequences for the film, which also stars his daughter Suhana Khan. The latest update from the set will leave you shocked. As per Bollywood Hungama, the actor has met with an accident on the set, leading to an injury.

Shah Rukh Khan suffers an injury on King set

As per sources close to the movie set, Shah Rukh Khan was shooting at the Golden Tobacco studio in Mumbai, where the accident took place. The exact details of the injury have not been disclosed, but the buzz is that the actor has travelled to the US for urgent medical attention.

The source has also added that it is nothing serious, but more of a muscular injury. The accident happened while he was performing a stunt for a scene. This is not the first time the actor has injured himself while shooting. Over the years, he has injured multiple muscles in his body.

Shah Rukh Khan to take a one-month break from work

The source also revealed that Shah Rukh Khan has been advised to take a one-month break from work. Reportedly, the schedule of King will now begin in September/October as the actor has been asked to take some time off from shooting and focus on recovery. “On completely recovering from the injury, he will hit sets again with full force,” the source concluded.

About King

Talking of King, the film rides on a strong ensemble led by SRK and Deepika Padukone with Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rani Mukerji, Abhay Verma, and Jackie Shroff in key roles.

SRK plays a gangster in the action thriller, which is touted to be one of the most expensive films of Hindi Cinema, and features the actor in a raw and rugged avatar. The action of King is designed by some of the best from the world of cinema, and the makers are planning to shoot for the film over the next six months in India and abroad. According to reports, King is targeting an October 1, 2026, release.

