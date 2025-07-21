General Hospital Spoilers, July 21 Episode: Will Jason Catch Britt Before Her Flight to Dubrovnik?

General Hospital spoilers for Monday, July 21, tease a drama-filled episode with major developments for Jason, Josslyn, Carly, and Brook Lynn. Fans can expect an emotional ride as relationships are tested and secrets unfold.

Jason spots a familiar face in Paris

In Monday’s episode, Jason is still in Paris and determined to speak to the woman he believes is Britt. Though the airline worker insists that only passengers with tickets can board, Jason argues he just needs one minute to talk to her. He even offers to be escorted by security. Despite his efforts, Jason is likely to be denied access. Still, he learns the woman is heading to Dubrovnik, which gives him a new destination in his search.

Advertisement

Jason is clearly not ready to let go of Britt, and memories of their past continue to flood his mind. It seems the writers are setting the stage for a potential reunion between Jason and Britt, as he gets ready to chase this lead.

Josslyn gets a reality check from Vaughn

Back in Port Charles, Josslyn is struggling with the fact that Carly is dating Brennan. She’s not happy about it, but Vaughn gives her a harsh dose of reality. He reminds her that Brennan is in control and can do whatever he wants, whether it’s in his personal life or his secretive WSB work.

Vaughn warns Josslyn to be cautious and not get on Brennan’s bad side. This conversation highlights the seriousness of the situation, especially since Josslyn may already be entangled in something much larger.

Dante and Anna are growing more concerned about Josslyn’s involvement in Brennan’s world. They believe she might be caught up in a dangerous WSB mess and are worried she’s in over her head. Their concern suggests that bigger risks could be coming for Josslyn, and they may take steps to protect her.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Brook Lynn is in for a shock thanks to Lucy. Spoilers hint that Lucy might take bold action related to Home and Heart. There’s speculation that Lois could return unexpectedly or that Lucy might bring in a surprising replacement. Either way, Brook Lynn will be blindsided by the sudden update.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers, July 18 Episode: Has Britt Returned or Was That Lookalike at Airport?