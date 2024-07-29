When BTS’ Jimin and Song Da Eun were embroiled in dating rumors, here’s all you need to know

BTS’ Jimin and actress Song Da Eun were recently caught up in dating rumors that rattled social media. Fans investigated and found ‘evidence’ to back their claims that seemed extremely believable to some, whereas others dismissed the speculations as far-fetched, attributing them to mere coincidences and unfounded rumors.

Throwback to when BTS’ Jimin and The Handmaiden's Song Da Eun were involved in dating rumors

The speculation about a possible relationship between BTS's Jimin and actress Song Da Eun first surfaced in 2022. This rumor began with a now-deleted post on social media that went viral, connecting the two. The post alleged that Jimin and Song Da Eun wore matching earrings on the same day and posted Instagram stories just minutes apart.

Moreover, they also shared mutual friends and had similar interests. However, the ‘evidence’ that caught fans’ attention was when Song Da Eun shared a post from a hotel in Jamsil on the day of the BTS' concert in the area.

Despite the initial buzz, it wasn’t until 2023 that these rumors gained significant traction on social media and news outlets. In response, Song Da Eun addressed the rumors and stated that she would take strong legal action against them. She further clarified that she was simply a BTS fan.



More about BTS' Jimin

BTS' Jimin made his solo debut with the album titled Face in 2023. The record included the title track, Like Crazy, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making him the first K-pop soloist to do so. Set Me Free Pt. 2 served as the pre-release single for the record.

The artist enlisted in the military on December 13, 2024, along with his teammate Jungkook. He will be discharged sometime around 2025 and continue his activities as a K-pop idol. However, he made his solo comeback amidst his enlistment and released the album MUSE along with the music video for the title track Who.

