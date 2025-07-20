Materialists OTT Release: Date, When and Where to Watch Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal Starrer

The romantic comedy Materialists, which hit theaters on June 13, is getting its digital release this week. A24 confirmed to USA TODAY that the film will be available for purchase on demand starting Tuesday, July 22. The movie will be accessible on major platforms including Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google TV/YouTube Movies, Fandango at Home, and through local cable on-demand providers. Even with its upcoming digital debut, Materialists continues to play in select theaters across the country.

Who stars in Materialists?

The film features a star-studded cast led by Dakota Johnson, who plays Lucy, a "young, ambitious New York City matchmaker." Johnson’s character is caught between Harry (Pedro Pascal), the ideal new partner, and John (Chris Evans), her complicated ex-boyfriend.

The supporting cast includes:

Zoë Winters as Sophie

Marin Ireland as Violet

Dasha Nekrasova as Daisy

Louisa Jacobson as Charlotte

Eddie Cahill as Robert

Joseph Lee as Trevor

John Magaro as Mark P.

Materialists has received mixed reviews from critics. Brian Truitt, film critic at USA TODAY, gave the movie 2 and a half stars out of four. He wrote that it’s a “well-acted affair with three A-list leads - Johnson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal - and while certainly thoughtful, the film's strengths are upended by a mood-murdering melancholy.”

Despite its emotional tone, the performances of the lead actors have been widely appreciated, especially for their chemistry and screen presence.

Where to watch Materialists online

Starting July 22, viewers can purchase the movie digitally on:

Apple TV

Amazon Prime Video

Google TV / YouTube Movies

Fandango at Home

Cable on-demand providers

Currently, the movie is not available on subscription-based streaming platforms, so viewers will need to buy it to watch at home.

