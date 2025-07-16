EXCLUSIVE: Farhan Akhtar and team gear up to launch 120 Bahadur teaser in August; Will screen with War 2

Farhan Akhtar is all set to back a comeback on the big screen as an actor in the form of 120 Bahadur. Produced by Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios, the Razneesh Razy Ghai directorial is based on the Indo-China War of 1962. The film is slated to hit the big screen on November 21, 2025 and now Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Farhan Akhtar and team are all set to launch the teaser of 120 Bahadur in the first week of August.

Advertisement

According to reliable sources, the teaser will be a grand affair, as the makers have planned an immersive launch in Mumbai. "120 Bahadur is a big-scale action film, and the makers have gone ahead to make an uncompromised product by roping in international crew for the key action sequences. After Lakshya, this is another army based film from Excel, and the entire team is very bullish on the theatrical prospects of 120 Bahadur," the source shared.

In the film, Farhan Akhtar will be seen playing the role of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati (PVC). "Farhan has a special leaning towards biopic, as he considers Bhaag Milkha Bhaag as one of the landmark films of his acting career. He underwent intense prep to play the part of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati (PVC), and will be seen in a never-before avatar in 120 Bahadur. The makers are going ahead with a longer-than-usual marketing campaign to create awareness for its theatrical release," the source added.

Advertisement

We hear that the teaser of 120 Bahadur will screen at multiplexes from August 14, 2025 along with the big Independence Day release – War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan and NTR in the lead. The edit work and other aspects of post-production are underway at Excel.

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar is presently prepping for his next directorial, Don 3 which is scheduled to go on floors with Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon from January 2026. The casting for Don 3 is presently underway, and the makers are expected to rope in a top actor to play the antagonist turn.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: 120 Bahadur: All you need to know about Farhan Akhtar’s role of Major Shaitan Singh PVC in war-drama based on battle of Rezang La