Son Ye Jin, Jo Yuri CONFIRMED to lead new show Variety: Know K-pop industry-based plot, character details and more

Son Ye Jin and Jo Yuri are officially confirmed to headline Variety, an upcoming Netflix original K-drama. It explores the twisted relationships between celebrities, their fans, and the people who profit from them.

Known for her outstanding performances and emotional depth, Son Ye Jin returns to the small screen in a commanding role as a woman at the top of the entertainment industry. Opposite her is Jo Yuri, a rising actress and former idol who continues to show growth with each project.

This marks a major career milestone for both stars. For Son Ye Jin, it’s a bold move into darker, more morally complex territory. And for Jo Yuri, it’s a chance to fully embrace a psychologically intense role following her buzzworthy performances in Squid Game Seasons 2 and 3.

Variety plot

Variety follows the intense story of two women from vastly different worlds, whose paths are destined to collide. Son Ye Jin takes on the role of Sae Eun, the CEO of South Korea’s most influential entertainment agency. Brilliant and unyielding, she’s credited with launching the country’s top idol group to superstardom.

But as their contract nears its end, Sae Eun finds herself at a crossroads. Her need to retain the group leads her to make cold, calculated moves. Even if it means burning bridges or crossing ethical lines. For Sae Eun, the company’s legacy is personal, and she’s willing to sacrifice everything to protect what she built from scratch.

On the opposite end is Seung Hee, portrayed by Jo Yuri. She’s a fan whose devotion has turned into a dangerous fixation. No longer content with just following her favorite idol from afar, Seung Hee begins tracking every move, spiraling into obsession. As her grip on reality loosens, her actions start to blur the boundary between admiration and intrusion. It ultimately threatens the very system that Sae Eun has worked so hard to control.

Variety by Mask Girl director Kim Yong Hoon

The project is in the hands of Kim Yong Hoon, a director known for his edgy, character-driven narratives. His previous Netflix project, Mask Girl, garnered both critical acclaim and strong viewership for its daring tone and unpredictable storytelling. His 2020 feature film Beasts Clawing at Straws was also widely praised for its noir aesthetic and complex characters.

While Son Ye Jin and Jo Yuri lead the story, the series will also feature a diverse range of supporting characters, including industry insiders, rival executives, fellow fans, and idols. The production team has brought together both established actors and promising new faces.

Although Netflix has yet to confirm the exact release window, production is well underway. Given the names attached and the emotionally charged storyline, Variety is already one of the most anticipated Korean dramas in Netflix’s upcoming slate.

