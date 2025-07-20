Aditya Roy Kapur came in shorts, chappals with socks: Director Mohit Suri recalls meeting Aashiqui 2 star for first time

Filmmaker Mohit Suri has been basking in the success of his recently released film, Saiyaara, these days. Suri is best known for directing Aashiqui 2, which has received cult status over the years. The director recently recalled meeting Aditya Roy Kapur for the first time during the casting process of their 2013 musical romantic drama.

Mohit Suri remembers his first meeting with Aditya Roy Kapur

In a recent podcast with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Mohit Suri shared an anecdote of his first meeting with Aditya Roy Kapur during the making of Aashiqui 2. Suri took us back to its casting days when the Aashiqui 2 team had organized a talent hunt to choose the lead pairs for the 2013 movie.

One of Mohit Suri's assistants had invited Aditya Roy Kapur to meet the director. Suri recalled that the actor didn't even know him back then. Kapur went to meet the filmmaker after Ranbir Kapoor advised him to do so.

Recalling his first interaction with the Aashiqui 2 star, Mohit Suri shared that he showed up in shorts and a shirt and had chappals with socks on. "Main jab usse baat kar raha tha, wo ek revolving chair mein ghum raha tha (While I was talking to him, he was spinning around in a revolving chair)," the director added.

Here's how Aditya Roy Kapur impressed Mohit Suri for the role in Aashiqui 2

In the same podcast, Mohit Suri recounted that while his assistants were "offended" by Aditya Roy Kapur's behavior, he had a different perspective. The Saiyaara director was impressed by Kapur's casual style of coming on a bike and imagined him as Rahul Jaykar arriving in a Range Rover.

A brief about Aashiqui 2

Produced under the banners of Vishesh Films and T-Series Films, Aashiqui 2 delved into a turbulent romantic relationship between Rahul Jaykar, a failing musician, and Aarohi Keshav Shikre, an aspiring singer. Aditya Roy Kapur played the role of Rahul, and Shraddha Kapoor was cast as his love interest, Aarohi, in the 2013 release. It turned out to be a blockbuster.

Aashiqui 2 was a spiritual successor to Aashiqui, which was released in 1990.

