Sarbala Ji Box Office Collections: Gippy Grewal and Ammy Virk starrer opens with 12cr weekend worldwide

Punjabi film Sarbala Ji, the Gippy Grewal and Ammy Virk starrer comedy, had a good start at the global box office, grossing Rs. 11.50 crore approx in its opening weekend. The film collected Rs. 5 crore in India, while the overseas markets added USD 750K (Rs. 6.50 crore).

The Gippy Grewal and Ammy Virk led film witnessed healthy weekend growth, with Sunday collections nearly doubling from Friday. Almost all of this growth came from the Punjab state, however, with the rest of India staying pretty much flat. The growth was massive in the Punjab state, where Sunday was more than twice that of its opening day. In Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, Punjabi films generally see big growth over the weekend, but here the film faced heat from the Bollywood juggernaut Saiyaara, which simply exploded at the box office over the weekend.

Advertisement

The day wise box office collections of Sarbala Ji in India are as follows:

Friday: Rs. 1.20 crore

Saturday: Rs. 1.60 crore

Sunday: Rs. 2.20 crore

Total: Rs. 5.00 crore

The film will now look to sustain its momentum, especially in Punjab, which is the main driver of the business. The Punjabi film industry has been struggling domestically. A couple of films have done well overseas, including Sardaar Ji 3, which has emerged biggest Punjabi film ever internationally. However, in India, only Saunkan Saunaknay 2 was able to score well, and even that underperformed its predecessor. Sarbala Ji could be another one with the growth over the weekend, giving it a shot.

The early reports are decent, and the hold in collections on Monday will tell us more about the sustainance at the box office in the long run.

ALSO READ: Saiyaara Worldwide Opening Weekend Box Office: Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda starrer is a BLOCKBUSTER with Rs 109 crore in 3 days