GV Prakash Kumar joins ex-wife Saindhavi on stage for concert in Chennai as they croon romantic track together

Ex-couple G.V. Prakash Kumar and Saindhavi left everyone mesmerized with their vocals in Chennai recently as they came together on stage at a concert. This marks one of their lesser made appearances together, especially after getting divorced.

GV Prakash Kumar and Saindhavi croon Thalapathy Vijay’s romantic track

At a recent tribute concert for the notable lyricist Na Muthukumar in Chennai, composer G.V. Prakash Kumar drew attention as he performed a collaborative stage piece with his ex-wife, Saindhavi.

The former couple lent their vocals to the song Yaar Indha Saalai Oram, which was featured in Thalapathy Vijay and Amala Paul's film, Thalaivaa. As G.V. Prakash played the piano and sang the male vocals, Saindhavi joined in on the female ones.

Their video has gone viral on social media in no time as the two of them can be seen putting up a collaborative and cordial stint.

When GV Prakash addressed possibility of performing with Saindhavi after divorce

Previously, the music composer had opened up about the possibility of reuniting with his ex-wife, Saindhavi, on stage when it came to performing together. He emphasized mutual respect and utmost professionalism on both sides at the core of the matter.

G.V. Prakash Kumar said, “We are extreme professionals, and we have respect for each other.”

GV Prakash commented on dating rumors with his Kingston co-star

At the time of his film Kingston’s release, rumors about G.V. Prakash Kumar’s alleged romance with his co-star Divyabharathi were rife. Naysayers were even quick to hint that this apparent relationship was perhaps the reason behind the composer’s divorce from his ex-wife, Saindhavi.

However, he dismissed all of it, claiming, “We have nothing to do with each other and meet only in the shooting spot. They’re my proper colleagues. And they don’t even meet outside our floor.”

GV Prakash’s work front

Coming to his lineup ahead, G.V. Prakash Kumar has lent his skills as a composer to upcoming films, including Dhanush’s Idly Kadai, Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi, Venky Atluri-directed Suriya 46, Soori’s Mandaadi, and others.

