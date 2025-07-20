WATCH: Hardik Pandya and son Agastya embrace spirit of kirtan to celebrate Krunal Pandya's son's birthday

Hardik Pandya maintains an active social media presence and keeps treating fans with his posts. This time, the Indian cricketer left his followers in awe by sharing an adorable video featuring his son, Agastya, and his nephew. The clip shows him and the little boys embracing the spirit of kirtan. All of them, including the other attendees, can be heard singing ‘Mahadev, mahadev’ enthusiastically.

In the video, Hardik Pandya is wearing a navy blue kurta and enjoys every bit of the spiritual gathering. Agastya and Krunal Pandya's son, Kabir, is wearing matching clothes, thereby twinning with his parents. Describing the occasion, the cricketer writes, “Our newly turned 3-year-old Kavir wanted a kirtan for his birthday, so the whole family came together to celebrate. Happy birthday, Kavu.”

Hardik Pandya and Agastya’s video of joyfully enjoying kirtan with other people:

Fans’ reaction to Hardik Pandya’s heartwarming video

As soon as the video was shared by Hardik, it went viral in no time. Many people reacted to the same, showcasing similar enthusiasm in the comment section. One of the users writes, “Love h Hardik bhai, har har mahadev.” Another one remarks, “Faith passed on with love beautiful to watch.”

It goes without saying that Hardik Pandya is a doting chachu to his brother's kids, Kavir and Vayu. He keeps sharing photos with them, proving that their bond is unbreakable. Be it on-field or off-field, Krunal and Hardik have always been supportive of each other.

About Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s separation

After being together for 4 years, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic parted ways in 2024. The couple informed their fans that they would continue to co-parent their 4-year-old son, Agastya.

An excerpt from their note read, “We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for both of us.”

For the unversed, they renewed their vows in 2023, but later divorce rumours began doing the rounds on social media.

