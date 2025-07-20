Box Office: Saiyaara goes on an overdrive on Sunday; Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer collects Rs 30 crore on day 3

The Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-led Saiyaara has gone on an overdrive at the box office on Sunday, as very early trends are indicating Sunday business in the range of Rs 29.00 crore to Rs 31.00 crore, with chances to go higher too depending on how the night shows perform. The film was literally running to packed houses all across the board, and the exhibitors too have gone ahead to allot more shows to this Mohit Suri-directed romantic saga.

Advertisement

The YRF-produced film opened at Rs 21.25 crore on Friday, followed by a jump to Rs 25.25 crore on Saturday, and peaking with Rs 30 crore on Sunday. The three-day total of Saiyaara is estimated to stand at Rs 76.25 crore, and the film is headed to record a strong hold in collections on Monday, as a large chunk of cinema-going audience have pre-booked their tickets for the fourth day due to capacity issues on Sunday.

While the business on day one and day two was dominated by the youth and masses, the family audience have embraced the film on the third day, which is a great sign for the trajectory in long run for the romantic saga. The music has become extremely popular, and the on-ground reports are getting strong by the day, which is an early indication of an unbelievable lifetime number in the long run.

These numbers have come in for rank newcomers, and it’s after a while since a newcomer film has set the box office on fire. Saiyaara has successfully established Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda as potential stars in the horizon, and right choices from hereon can give the Gen-Z a new generation of heroes.

Advertisement

These numbers are beyond historic and probably the biggest for a feature film in the post-pandemic world in real terms, as a film devoid of star-power could just hit the Rs 300 crore club in India. This is certainly the beginning of a new era, with romantic films beginning to hit the marque. If the weekend numbers have shocked you, await the weekday results, as we await the magic to hit a new high in the coming few days. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Superman set to enter USD 400 million at worldwide box office at the end of second weekend; James Gunn directorial continues to draw audience