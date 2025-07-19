How much is Bryan Mbeumo going to earn at Manchester United? EXPLAINED

With a 71-million-euro move to Manchester United, Bryan Mbeumo is making headlines for both his transfer fee and upcoming paycheck. The 25-year-old forward has earned a reputation for clinical finishing and will now see that reflected in his bank account.

United’s five-year deal guarantees him a wage that places him among the club’s top earners. Here’s a breakdown of exactly what Mbeumo will take home, along with the expectations that come with his extremely lucrative contract.

Mbeumo’s big leap: New money, new club

Bryan Mbeumo’s journey from Ligue 2 prospect to Premier League star has certainly hit a major milestone. His decision to prioritize MUFC over Tottenham, Arsenal, and Newcastle has paid off in more ways than one.

Beyond a spot in Ruben Amorim’s reshaped attack, Mbeumo is also walking into a major wage upgrade. According to the Daily Express, he will earn EUR 150,000 per week on a five-year deal, pushing his annual salary to roughly EUR 7.8 million before bonuses.

From bargain buy to EUR 71M headline signing

In 2019, Brentford paid just EUR 5.8 million to sign Mbeumo from French club Troyes. Over six seasons, he delivered 70 goals in 242 appearances, including 20 in the 2024-25 campaign alone. His growth was steady, not explosive, but it made him a Premier League regular.

Last year, he bounced back from ankle surgery and finished as Brentford’s top scorer. That return to form sealed interest from top clubs, but Mbeumo had already informed Brentford he’d only leave for United.

What United are getting for the money

Mbeumo is expected to slot into one of the No.10 roles in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system, offering cutting runs, link-up play, and a proven eye for goal. He also brings durability, having missed just 16 league matches in four seasons, and a near-perfect penalty record.

For United, his arrival fills a desperate need— they managed just 44 league goals last season, their worst ever Premier League tally. For Mbeumo, it’s the financial and footballing leap he’s worked years to earn.

