Nikita Roy Review: Sonakshi Sinha's battle against superstition in this psycho-thriller falls flat, fades fast

Name: Nikita Roy

Director: Kush Sinha

Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Paresh Rawal, Suhail Nayyar

Writers: Belal Khalique, Pavan Kirpalani, Neel Mohanty

Rating: 2/5

Plot

Set against the backdrop of London, Nikita Roy (Sonakshi Sinha) is on a mission to solve the murder of her brother, Sanal Roy (Arjun Rampal). The siblings are part of a community committed to debunking superstitious beliefs and dismantling the lucrative businesses that thrive on them. Their investigation directs them straight to the powerful godman Amar Dev (Paresh Rawal). Unfortunately, they’re completely on their own in this battle. The story hinges on whether Nikita can peel off the godman's carefully constructed mask.

What Works

What works for Nikita Roy is that it doesn't fall into the preachy or melodramatic tone. A few eerie scenes, enhanced by a chilling background score, manage to deliver goosebumps. The editing is crisp, and the real drama kicks in post-interval, so hang tight through the first half’s slow build-up.

What Doesn't

The film begins like a whodunnit, then tries to convince you it's a horror, only to pivot into thriller territory - yes, it's as confusing as it sounds. There are definite echoes of Saurabh Shukla's storyline from PK. Setting the supernatural drama in London doesn't quite land either. The Indian audience is more likely to associate superstition with rustic villages tucked away in coastal or desert regions. With masterpieces like Bramayugam and Tumbbad raising the bar for thrillers, Nikita Roy feels out of place. If the comparisons seem off, it’s because the storyline is, too.

Performances

Given the right push, Sonakshi Sinha can really bring her A-game, she’s proven that in Lootera and Dahaad. Here, as Nikita Roy, she’s okay-ish. I kept waiting for that raw, unfiltered breakdown, some moment of explosive grief or rage, but it was all too muted for the situation.

Suhail Nayyar as Jolly, a social media star and hopelessly in love with Nikita is... perplexing. It's unclear whether his irritating British accent was intentional, but it annoys after a point. I lost count of how many times he said "alright" in that exaggerated tone.

Paresh Rawal is a legendary actor, an undeniable asset to Indian cinema, but Nikita Roy won't be the film remembered for showcasing his talent. A crossover conversation between Amar Dev and Kaanji Bhai from Oh My God in some alternate universe would be far more entertaining and would definitely burn through more popcorn.

Arjun Rampal's special appearance as Sanal Roy is visually pleasing (if nothing else), and a shoutout to Kalliroi Tziafeta (Freya), who proves her mettle with just a few minutes of screen time.

Final Verdict

With a tighter, more cohesive script, Nikita Roy could've done justice to Kush Sinha's direction. Watch it only if you're a die-hard Sonakshi Sinha fan. Otherwise, a one-time watch would do you no harm.

