Son of Sardaar 2 EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn’s film to now release on August 1– date pushed for THIS reason

Ajay Devgn fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of the much-talked-about sequel, Son of Sardaar 2. But there is a slight change in the release date, which will make your wait for the film a little bit longer. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the Vijay Kumar Arora directorial, which was earlier set to hit the screens on July 25, will now release on August 1. The reason is touted to be the good performance of Saiyaara.

Son of Sardaar 2 release date pushed

Yes! You heard that right. The makers of Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur's starrer film have decided to make this bold move as it is a good call for business. Fans have been loving the Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday film, and it has performed better than expected. The film is now delayed by a week, and it is a business move to ensure that both films flourish and rule the box office.

Sources close to the development have exclusively told us that "it is a very well thought-out move for the betterment of the industry." The source further added that the new release date of Son of Sardaar 2 will be announced shortly.

Son of Sardaar 2's second trailer to be released

We have also learnt that the makers of the Ajay Devgan starrer will be launching the second trailer of the film soon to stamp the new release date.

Why is this a good move?

Saiyaara, despite being the debut film of two newcomers, has touched the hearts of cinema lovers. The honest performances of Aneet and Ahaan, the storyline, and the songs have all proved that content is the king, and nothing can stop good cinema from ruling the box office.

Well, the latest move by the Son of Sardaar 2 makers has not only ensured more time for Saiyaara to flourish at the box office but also helped avoid the markets from clashing. This will eventually result in both films performing well. The Ajay Devgn starrer is a family entertainer and will continue the momentum of doing well at the box office after Saiyaara.

