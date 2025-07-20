Box Office: Sitaare Zameen Par in tough battle towards finish with Raid 2 and Housefull 5, Collects Rs 160 crore in 31 days

Sitaare Zameen Par, starring Aamir Khan in the lead, is heading towards its end at the box office. The movie, directed by RS Prasanna, has already emerged as a Clean Hit venture in India.

Sitaare Zameen Par adds Rs 2.60 crore net in its fifth weekend

The Aamir Khan movie has fetched Rs 2.60 crore in its fifth weekend, while facing the new juggernaut at the box office- Saiyaara. The sports-drama clocked over Rs 87.50 crore net in its opening week, followed by Rs 44.50 crore net in its second week and Rs 17.25 crore net in the third week. The movie added Rs 8.65 crore net in the fourth week.

Further, it entered the fifth week by collecting Rs 50 lakh on Friday, followed by Rs 90 lakh on Saturday. As per estimates, it hits around Rs 1.20 crore net on its fifth Sunday, taking the total cume to Rs 160.50 crore net at the Indian box office.

The movie met with positive word-of-mouth at the box office, which worked in its favor. However, the movie had its limitations for an urban-centric audience, which is why it couldn't make a big impact at the box office. Sitaare Zameen Par is heading to wrap its theatrical run somewhere between Raid 2 and Housefull 5's lifetime earnings. For the unversed, the Ajay Devgn movie has collected Rs 165 crore, while Akshay Kumar's comedy sequel has grossed Rs 167 crore in its entire run.

Day/Week-wise box office collections of Sitaare Zameen Par

Week/Day Box Office Week 1 Rs 87.50 crore Week 2 Rs 44.50 crore Week 3 Rs 17.25 crore Week 4 Rs 8.65 crore 5th Friday Rs 50 lakh 5h Saturday Rs 90 lakh 5th Sunday Rs 1.20 crore (est.) Total Rs 160.50 crore net in India

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

