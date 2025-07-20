Are BTS V’s opportunities being 'blocked' by HYBE? Fans slam staff's 'unprofessional' action during Paris visit

On July 19, 2025, a candid moment between BTS’ V (Kim Taehyung) and fashion icon Anna Wintour created a wave of excitement online. The encounter took place at the Spring/Summer 2026 Celine show during Paris Fashion Week. Wintour personally invited Taehyung to Vogue World: Hollywood, set to take place in Los Angeles on October 26, 2025.

In the widely shared clip, Wintour can be heard saying, “We’re hoping that you’re coming to our event in Hollywood in October.” Taehyung responded with an enthusiastic “Wow!” And after some light urging from Wintour, he smiled and said, “Okay!” She quickly confirmed, “That’s a yes? Excellent! You need to come.”

However, before things could be finalized, Taehyung’s manager interrupted with a cautious, “We’ll try to figure out. So, we have a lot of things to work on. We’ll let you know.” Wintour simply replied, “He needs to come,” leaving fans both amused and frustrated.

HYBE under fire for alleged overcontrol of BTS’ V

The video quickly circulated across social media platforms, but it wasn’t just the sweet interaction grabbing attention. Fans turned their focus to the manager’s interruption. Many criticised HYBE for micromanaging Taehyung’s public appearances. Accusations quickly surfaced online. Fans alleged that HYBE routinely sidelines Taehyung’s solo opportunities and often speaks on his behalf during key career moments.

Many believe there was no need for the manager to respond, especially when Anna Wintour was extending a personal invitation. They argue Taehyung could have handled it himself, and the interruption felt unnecessary. The incident has left fans frustrated and angry with HYBE.

Is Taehyung attending Vogue World? Fans think so

While there’s been no official confirmation from either BTS or HYBE, fans took matters into their own hands. On July 20, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Lisa Love, Vogue’s West Coast Director and contributing editor, had followed V on Instagram.

What raised eyebrows was that Lisa doesn’t follow any other K-pop idol, only Taehyung. The move comes shortly after his interaction with Wintour. It fueled theories that Taehyung might have privately accepted the invitation or is preparing for something major, like a Vogue cover.

About Vogue World: Hollywood

Vogue World is returning to the U.S. for its 2025 edition, this time titled Vogue World: Hollywood. Slated for October 26 in Los Angeles, the high-profile event aims to celebrate the intersection of film and fashion.

With Taehyung being both a music and fashion icon, fans believe his presence would be a perfect fit. Until an official confirmation drops, ARMY remains on alert. They are hoping that V will walk the carpet at one of fashion’s biggest nights.

