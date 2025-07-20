Lee Jong Suk, Moon Ga Young’s Law and the City Ep 7-8 Release: Date, when and where to watch on OTT, what to expect, more

The latest legal drama to capture our hearts is Law and the City, which is what everyone should be watching! Just like the cast and creators intended, not to make it a life and death battle on screen, so far the show has taken on a more slice-of-life approach. With Lee Jong Suk, Moon Ga Young, Kang You Seok, Ryu Hye Young, and Im Seong Jae taking on lead roles, the weekender has been all we can talk about in K-dramaland these days! The release of its upcoming episodes, numbers 7 and 8, will take place on July 26 and 27, respectively.

Law and the City plot

Ahn Ju Hyeong (Lee Jong Suk) and Kang Hee Ji (Moon Ga Young) are star-crossed lovers who once met in Hong Kong. Young and naive back then, their whirlwind romance never blossomed into something bigger later on, and misunderstandings piled up. Now, years later, they’ve reunited under the same law firm as a senior and a junior in the legal industry, with their peaceful lives ready to be upended. Their lunch gang comprises 3 more lawyers who make up a formidable bunch, always helping each other and trying out new food!

When Will Law and the City Episodes 7 and 8 Release?

Fans of the show can check out episode 7 on July 26, 2025 and episode 8 on July 27, 2025, as the weekend drama returns every Saturday and Sunday with new parts and developments in the story, broadcasting at 21:20 KST (5:50 pm IST)

Where Can You Watch Law and the City Episodes 7 and 8?

Law and the City airs on tvN domestically in the country of South Korea; meanwhile, viewers overseas can check out new episodes every weekend on Disney+ in selected regions (JioHotstar in India) for their dose of OTT.

With only 12 episodes in the show, it has already surpassed the halfway mark with the episode that aired today. The romance between our leads has just begun to grow, and one can expect more legal trouble in the coming days!

