Saiyaara director Mohit Suri regrets not praising Ranbir Kapoor's Animal publicly, has THIS message for Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Mohit Suri is on cloud nine as his latest outing, Saiyaara, hit it out of the park and is heading to emerge as his career's biggest blockbuster. The movie starring two newcomers, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is currently dominating the box office and is drawing widespread appreciation.

Meanwhile, Mohit Suri highlighted how Sandeep Reddy Vanga not only messaged him personally after watching the movie but also shared its trailer on his social media handle.

Advertisement

Mohit Suri admits regretting not praising Animal publicly

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Mohit Suri admitted to regretting not publicly praising Vanga's Animal, despite loving the movie. Suri said, "After Animal was released, half the world seemed to be against him. But I genuinely loved the film. I messaged him (Sandeep Reddy Vanga) at the time, telling him I could see the director's vision in every frame."

He further added that he didn't know Vanga personally, but after watching Animal, he became a fan of his craft. "I didn't know him personally, but I became a fan. I wish I had posted publicly about it, but I was off social media then," added Mohit Suri.

The Saiyaara director went on to emphasize that public acknowledgement is rare among industry professionals. He is happy that the Animal director did both and called him a 'secure' person. Mohit Suri said, "Personal praise is common in this industry, but public acknowledgement is rare. Sandeep did both, and that takes a secure and generous person. The first thing my wife told me was that it takes confidence to praise someone publicly like that. I completely agree."

Advertisement

When the host highlighted how Vanga had said that Animal received appreciation on a personal level, but not many people praised it wholeheartedly in the public space. While expressing his regret, Mohit Suri said that he had deleted his social media handles; otherwise, he would have done so.

"He's completely right. I had deleted social media during the making of Saiyaara. I even had to ask my assistant for my passwords! When you're making a film with newcomers, you need to shut out the noise and focus on the work," concluded Suri.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday turns into 'Saiyaara' for brother Ahaan Panday's sensational debut: 'Star is born…’