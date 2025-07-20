Ahaan Panday's luxurious Mumbai home: Bohemian living space, game room, 25 different cups for every mood and more

Ahaan Panday has been gaining attention for making an impressive debut in his first film, Saiyaara which hit the screens on July 18, 2025. Before his Bolllywood debut, Ahaan worked as an assistant director on the Netflix series, The Railway Men. The young actor lives with his family in Mumbai. Let's take a look at his luxurious mansion.

Advertisement

Ahaan Panday has bohemian-themed living spaces

Ahaan Panday stays inside a beautiful mansion in Mumbai owned by his father, Chikki Panday. Ahaan lives there with his dad Chikki and mother Deanne Panday. Ahaan's sister Alanna Panday, who is married to Ivor, lives in Los Angeles and often visits her maternal home.

Spread across four floors, the mansion has several living spaces designed in bohemian style. One of the floors has two living spaces featuring bohemian themed artifacts, cushions, and more. It also features plants which also gives cozy and relaxing vibes. The space has a dinning table for formal dinners and bar which is only stocked up during parties and events.

Ahaan Panday hangs out with his friends in entertainment room

Ahaan Panday's house also has an entertainment room or game room where the family have fun nights with friends and close ones. They play games like Knowledge is Power and Monopoly there. Ahaan hangs out with his friends in the game room. He also has an electric guitar in this room.

Advertisement

25 different cups for every mood in the kitchen

The Panday household has a beautiful kitchen where Ahaan's mom, Deanne Panday keeps bone China crockery. They have 25 different cups for every mood in the kitchen.

Apart from these elements, Ahaan Panday's house also has a front yard where they often spends time. The family organized Alanna's haldi and mehendi ceremonies there. They also had Ahaan's 21st birthday there.

On one of the walls, the Panday residence has designer plates which Ahaan's mom bought to enhance the look of the house. Each plates that they bought feeds underprivileged poeple.

Ahaan Panday is actress Ananya Panday's cousin brother. While his father Chikki Panday is a businessman, his mom, Deanne Panday is a fitness coach and an author.

ALSO READ: Saiyaara X Review: Fans love Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's fresh pairing in 'heart-wrenching' musical romance film