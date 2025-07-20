Box Office: Maalik crashes amid Saiyaara wave in India; Collects Rs 22.75 crore in 10 days

Starring Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chhillar, Maalik entered the box office on July 11, 2025. The gangster drama received lukewarm response from the audience. Also featuring Prosenjit Chatterjee in a crucial role, Maalik has crashed amid Saiyaara's wave in India. Here's how much it collected in 10 days of its release.

Maalik plummets to a new low in second weekend, earns Rs 22.7 crore in 10 days

Directed by Pulkit, Maalik has maintained a low hold during its theatrical run since the release. It collected Rs 20.75 crore in the first week of its theatrical run. The Rajkummar Rao starrer witnessed drop in its business in the second weekend. The gangster drama collected Rs 60 lakh on the second Friday. It then fetched Rs 65 lakh on the second Saturday.

Maalik collected Rs 70 lakh net on the second Sunday, bringing its cume collection to Rs 22.7 crore in 10 days.

Weeks/Days India Net Collections First Week Rs 20.75 crore Second Friday Rs 60 lakh Second Saturday Rs 65 lakh Second Sunday Rs 70 lakh Total Rs 22.7 crore net in 10 days

Maalik crashes amid Saiyaara's wave

Maalik is finding it difficult to sustain well at the box office while losing its screens. It has now crashed amid the Saiyaara's wave after the recently released film made a sensational start at the box office on Friday. Starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the musical romantic drama earned Rs 20 crore on the first day of its release.

Maalik clashed with two movies, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan and Superman at the box office. Rajkummar Rao was previously seen in Bhool Chuk Maaf earlier this year, which performed better than his latest release.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

