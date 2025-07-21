Karan Johar reacts as troll calls him 'nepo kids ka daijaan' on his post praising Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's Saiyaara

Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara has just been released, and everyone on social media cannot stop gushing over it. Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday’s earnest performances have not just won fans' hearts, but even people from the film fraternity are going gaga over them. Well, Karan Johar recently took to his Instagram handle and posted a long note praising these two and the film.

But what followed was a fan slamming him for nepotism and even calling him ‘nepo kids ka daijaan’. This did not go down well with the filmmaker, and his reply is going viral.

Fan slams Karan Johar for nepotism

After Karan Johar posted a long, emotional note for Aneet Padda, Ahaan Panday, Mohit Suri and the entire team of Saiyaara praising their performance, fans instantly took to the comments section with their views. Some of them played along with the tunes of the filmmaker and gushed over what he said. But there was one fan who went negative. He wrote, “A gaya nepo kid ka daijaan”.

KJo instantly replied to these fans and wrote, “chup kar!!! Ghar baithe baithee negativity mat paal! Do bachon ka kaam dekh !! Aur khud kuch kaam kar !!!!” Well, this response is going viral for all the right reasons.

Karan Johar’s emotional note for the Saiyaara team

In his long note, Karan Johar mentioned that tears ran down his eyes while watching Saiyaara, yet there was a feeling of immense joy. He further expressed being proud of his alma mater, YRF, which has brought back love to the big screens.

Talking about the debutants, Johar wrote, “What a debut @ahanpandayy !!!! You broke my heart and yet energised me as a filmmaker… your eyes spoke volumes and I can’t wait to see your journey ahead…. You are spectacular!!!! Welcome to the movies !!! @aneetpadda you gorgeous girl… how lovely and amazing are you!!! Your silences spoke volumes, and your vulnerability and strength moved me to tears…. Both Ahaan and you were beyond magical!!”

About Saiyaara

The musical romantic drama, bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, is full of surprises. From emotional storytelling to soulful music, it has everything that a romantic film should ideally have. While Ahaan plays a struggling musician, Krish Kapoor, Aneet Padda is seen as an aspiring writer, Vaani Batra.

