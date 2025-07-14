EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan and NTR starrer War 2 Trailer out next week; YRF and Ayan Mukerji lock the cut

With exactly a month to go for its release, things are heating up around the release of Hrithik Roshan and NTR-led War 2. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is the sixth film of the ambitious YRF Spy Universe curated by Aditya Chopra. Earlier in May, the makers unleashed an action-packed teaser ft. Hrithik and NTR. And now, come the end of July, Ayan Mukerji and team are all set to launch the theatrical trailer of War 2.

WAR 2 trailer out by mid-next week

According to sources close to the development, Ayan Mukerji and YRF have locked the trailer cut of this action-packed thriller, and are gearing up to launch it by mid-next week. “YRF is known to package their trailers to evoke excitement among the audience, and the cut of War 2 is locked with the intent of taking hype and curiosity to another level. The theatrical trailer presents three leads – Hrithik Roshan, NTR, and Kiara Advani at their best, and the team is confident to leave a mark with a near 3-minute cut,” revealed a source.

Interestingly, this is also a departure from the strategy of YRF to reveal songs before the trailer. “It was YRF who started the trend of launching trailer 2 weeks before the release with Pathaan, and now, they are looking to reinvent the wheel by going conventional again, where the trailer precedes their songs,” the source added. The War 2 trailer will be out about 20-days before the release of the film.

War 2 is the second instalment of the 2019 blockbuster War, and marks the return of Hrithik Roshan as Agent Kabir after 6 years. War 2 also results in the entry of NTR into the franchise as Agent Vikram, who gets in a fierce face-off with HR as Agent Kabir. The film is slated to hit the big screen on August 14, 2025 in Hindi and Telugu. Besides the 3 key characters, the plot of War 2 has ample of surprises, which could lay foundation for the future timelines of the universe.

Six Action Sequences in WAR 2

For those unaware, War 2 has 6 big-scale action blocks shot across the globe and is among the biggest feature films of Indian Cinema. The set pieces aside, team YRF has also shot two songs – one is a romantic number on Hrithik and Kiara, and the other being a face-off between HR and NTR. The music of War 2 is composed by Pritam.

