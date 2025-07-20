BTS’ Jungkook reacts to being called ‘uncle’, reveals why he doesn’t want to turn 30 and covers Justin Bieber

BTS’ Jungkook went on his first no-video live this year, and it was no less than a pop moment. Sharing his new mic and audio equipment with his fans, the livestream was filled with a lot of fun bits, and we’re taking a look at some of our favorites, including one where he gave a shoutout to Justin Bieber’s SWAG and sang a 2020 track. Expressing his disappointment about turning old, and inching towards his 30s, the youngest BTS member didn’t want the new year to come around any sooner than it is.

Advertisement

During the Weverse live, Jungkook shared how he had brought a new gaming laptop, mic and headphones, basically a whole new set-up to turn around his boredom, but instead of using it for the intended purpose, he’s now singing and conversing with his fans. The no-video live changed for a short bit as the BTS member turned on the camera to greet the BTS ARMY.

He went on to say how soon he’ll be turning 30 (according to the Korean age system) and did not want it to be the end of the year already. And although he would always remain the youngest in his team, he was sad about turning old. The hilarious moment came around when fans began calling him ‘uncle Jungkook’ in the comments, and the singer agreed to being called so, unlike how offended he used to get previously.

Jungkook sings along to Justin Bieber

Advertisement

Speaking about how he had been spending his days in Los Angeles, the singer went on to praise Justin Bieber’s new album, SWAG. Soon, fans could hear him belting the lyrics to the Canadian star’s 2020 release Changes. The pop icon had indeed made his way into Jungkook’s latest playlist as well.

The fun did not end there as Jungkook began talking about the members, and how Jimin was probably already sleeping since it was around 4:30 am. His wish to film the older member was alive as always, making the fans laugh. Meanwhile, it is known that RM, SUGA, and J-Hope attended their stylist Kimvenchy’s wedding in Seoul, with the leader becoming the MC for it.

ALSO READ: Are BTS V’s opportunities being 'blocked' by HYBE? Fans slam staff's 'unprofessional' action during Paris visit