Jurassic World: Rebirth hits USD 600 million globally, Scarlett Johansson starrer racing towards USD 800 million at worldwide box office

Jurassic World: Rebirth, starring Scarlett Johansson in the lead, along with Mahershala Ali, is performing exceptionally well at the box office. Directed by Gareth Edwards, the sci-fi movie surpassed the USD 600 million mark at the global box office, following a remarkable box office trend.

Jurassic World: Rebirth clocks USD 648 million worldwide

Distributed by Universal Pictures, Jurassic World: Rebirth recorded another banger weekend at the box office. It added USD 23.4 million to the tally in its third weekend at the domestic box office, while the international markets contributed a sum of USD 40.3 million.

Globally, the movie wrapped its third weekend by grossing over USD 63.7 million, bringing the total 17-day cume to a massive USD 648 million.

Based on the strong trends and buzz among cinegoers, the Dinosaurs are expected to surpass the USD 700 million mark by next weekend at the worldwide box office. After which, it will march towards the USD 800 million club.

The movie is performing well in China and has taken the #1 spot among Hollywood movies with a smashing collection of USD 71.8 million. Talking about its performance in India, the Scarlett Johansson film has already surpassed the Rs 80 crore net mark in 17 days. It is expected to wind its theatrical run in India at around the Rs 100 crore mark.

Box office collections of Jurassic World: Rebirth are as follows:

Particulars Box Office Domestic USD 276.2 million International USD 371.8 million Total Worldwide USD 648 million

Jurassic World: Rebirth In Theatres

