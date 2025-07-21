Park Bo Gum, Kim So Hyun's GOOD BOY Ending Explained: Did Yoon Dong Ju win against Min Ju Yeong?

GOOD BOY's last week's episodes aired on July 19-20, bringing the K-drama to a thrilling conclusion. The finale features an epic showdown between the special force officers and the gangsters. Episodes 15 and 16 are marked by brutal fights and unexpected twists. Read to know how the story ends, including whether the protagonist's revenge arc is finally complete.

Advertisement

Did Yoon Dong Ju catch Min Ju Yeong and put him behind bars?

Yoon Dong Ju (Park Bo Gum) was boiling under the fire of revenge since Min Ju Yeong (Oh Jung Se) orchestrated the murder of his brother-like friend and also shot an almost fatal bullet at the friend's mom.

In last week's episodes of GOOD BOY, Dong Ju, Ji Han Na (Kim So Hyun), and the rest of the special force team use their wits to locate the hideout of the villainous Min Ju Yeong.

Dong Ju finds him while he is nearly being beaten to death by the gangsters he previously worked with. The former gold medalist boxer uses his fists and receives assistance from Han Na's gunshots to defeat the gang and save Min Ju Yeong from them and put him behind bars. Dong Ju also settled a past score with his former coach, finally beating him for the first time.

Advertisement

The other teammates also have their own heroic moments, taking down key underworld figures linked to Min Ju Yeong.

Does it end well for Dong Ju, Han Na and the other teammates?

Yes, all the main characters receive their respective happy endings. Dong Ju, Han Na, Kim Jong Hyeon (Lee Sang Yi), Ko Man Sik (Heo Sung Tae), and Sin Jae Hong (Tae Won Seok) receive medals for their bravery and also get promoted. Dong Ju shows signs of speedy recovery, thriving in life as his friend's mom's son and Han Na's lover. Man Sik is thrilled to know that his wife is carrying their second child.

Jae Hong's family is proud of him, and all 4 of them are set to continue their good work as police officers. As for Jong Hyeon, he is seen in a fencing uniform, hinting at his return to sports.