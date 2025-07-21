Who is AJ Styles? All About WWE Star and His Return to TNA at Slammiversary 2025 Being Big Deal

AJ Styles made a surprise return to TNA Wrestling at Slammiversary 2025, marking his first appearance with the company in over a decade. The moment took place at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, where nearly 7,000 fans erupted as his old theme song, Get Ready to Fly, played through the arena.

Styles appeared shortly after 20-year-old Leon Slater defeated Moose to win the X-Division Championship. Slater became the youngest X-Division Champion in TNA history. Styles congratulated him, saying, “TNA, did you miss me?” as fans responded with loud cheers and chants of “Welcome home!”

AJ Styles praises Leon Slater and reflects on his past

In the ring, AJ Styles praised Slater and the current state of the X-Division. He said, “The division has a bright future with him.” Fans then chanted for “one more match,” hoping for a return to action from the 48-year-old wrestler. Styles did not confirm any future matches, saying only, “We’ll get to that.”

His return follows the multi-year partnership between WWE and TNA announced in January. This agreement has led to talent exchanges between WWE’s NXT and TNA. Notably, Joe Hendry, a former TNA World Champion, appeared at both the WWE Royal Rumble and WrestleMania this year.

Who is AJ Styles and why is his return celebrated?

AJ Styles is one of the most respected professional wrestlers in the industry. He wrestled for TNA from 2002 to 2014, where he became the first X-Division Champion and later the company’s first Triple Crown and Grand Slam Champion. He held the TNA World Heavyweight Title five times and was known for his high-flying, athletic style.

His match against Samoa Joe and Christopher Daniels at Unbreakable 2005 is still regarded as one of the greatest matches in professional wrestling history. Styles helped shape TNA’s identity during its most important years and played a key role in the popularity of the X-Division.

Before appearing at Slammiversary, Styles posted a message to fans titled 'Two Eras. One Legacy. AJ Returns.' In it, he reflected on his journey and growth as a wrestler.

"If I had the ability to go back in time, I'd tell myself, 'You have no idea how far this ride's about to take you,'" Styles wrote. He added, "All the ups, the downs, the doubts, they're gonna shape you into one of the best in the world."

"Don't lose that chip on your shoulder, but learn when to let go of your pride," he continued. "Stay humble, stay hungry, and trust God's timing, it's perfect, even when it doesn't feel like it. You're not just phenomenal. You're built for this."

Is AJ Styles returning to TNA full-time?

It is not confirmed whether Styles will continue appearing in TNA Wrestling. He is still an active WWE superstar and has not officially announced a return run. His Slammiversary appearance could be a one-time event or part of future cross-brand moments.

Fans remain hopeful that AJ Styles will wrestle at least one more match in TNA. His influence on the company and the wrestling world is significant, and his presence at Slammiversary 2025 reminded fans why he is considered one of the greatest of all time.

