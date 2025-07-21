Will there be 2 parts to Gowtam Tinnanuri's Kingdom starring Vijay Deverakonda? Producer REVEALS

Vijay Deverakonda paired up opposite Bhagyashri Borse for the first time in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s upcoming spy action thriller titled Kingdom. The movie is slated for a month-end release in July 2025, and its promotions are all set to begin.

Amidst the excitement, the producer of the movie recently made an interesting revelation.

Advertisement

Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom to have 2 parts?

Speaking with GreatAndhra recently, producer Naga Vamsi spilled tea that Kingdom has the very possibility of being made into a 2-parter movie. In fact, he confirmed that the makers have incorporated justified links and conclusions into the upcoming movie, such that the next part of the film builds upon those points.

In his words, “We gave conclusions and justifications to all the links and opened them for Part 2. The entire film will go in a proper flow."

Vijay Deverakonda got hospitalized ahead of Kingdom’s release

According to a previous report by Entertainment AF, Vijay Deverakonda was reportedly suffering from dengue. He had been hospitalized and had received treatment for the same. As a result, the actor chose to stay away from promoting Kingdom for the time being.

The report also suggested that the actor will resume his pending promotional work once he is discharged from the hospital.

Advertisement

Buzz about Kingdom’s OTT rights

A Deccan Chronicle report recently revealed that the OTT streaming rights of Vijay Deverakonda and Bhagyashri Borse’s film were sold to Netflix for a substantial deal of Rs. 50 crores.

That’s not all. The massive streaming giant is also said to have acquired the OTT rights deal for another anticipated Telugu movie, Mass Jathara, featuring Ravi Teja. For the latter, the deal was closed at Rs. 20 crores.

What is the first review of Kingdom?

The first-ever review of Kingdom ahead of its theatrical release was shared by music composer Anirudh Ravichander.

He mentioned, “I watched the film. It’s very nice. Superb.”

ALSO READ: GV Prakash Kumar joins ex-wife Saindhavi on stage for concert in Chennai as they croon romantic track together