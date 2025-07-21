Reply 1988 Reunion: Go Kyung Pyo confirms cast meet-up plans; Will Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri join post-breakup?

Nearly a decade after Reply 1988 stole hearts around the world, the cast of the iconic drama is gearing up for a long-awaited reunion on its 10th anniversary. And fans couldn’t be more thrilled. On July 20, Go Kyung Pyo shared the exciting update in a new episode of his YouTube series Cheerful Mr. Kyung-pyo. It was posted on the channel GreenRoom Studio.

But while the actor casually dropped the news, viewers quickly zeroed in on one burning question: Will Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri come face to face again following their highly publicized breakup?

Go Kyung Pyo confirms Reply 1988 cast reunion

During the episode, Go Kyung Pyo visited a soba noodle restaurant he had frequented in the past. He reminisced about moments shared with fellow Reply 1988 cast members. “I think I came here with Park Bo Gum… maybe Ahn Jae Hong, Ryu Hye Young, or Hyeri. I can’t quite remember,” he said with a smile.

When asked by the production team if he still keeps in touch with the cast, Go responded warmly, “Yes, we’re actually meeting next week.” He stated that while everyone’s schedules are packed these days, the group makes an effort to reunite at least once a year.

“Sometimes we catch up in smaller groups quarterly. This time, even director Shin Won Ho will join us,” Go revealed.

Will exes Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri meet again after 2023 breakup?

While the reunion itself is exciting news for long-time fans, many are especially curious about whether former couple Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri will both be in attendance. The two actors famously developed feelings while filming Reply 1988. They officially confirmed their relationship in 2017.

Their romance became one of K-drama’s most cherished real-life love stories. It lasted nearly eight years before ending in late 2023. News of their breakup came as a shock to fans who had rooted for them for years. Now, with Go Kyung Pyo’s mention of a full cast reunion, speculation is swirling: Will this be the first time the ex-couple meets face-to-face since their split?

Fans hope for full Reply 1988 cast reunion

Although Go Kyung Pyo didn’t confirm the full guest list, fans are holding out hope that both Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri will join the gathering. Many are eager to see the cast share memories and laughter again, just like they did on screen nearly ten years ago.

Reply 1988 aired in 2015. It remains one of South Korea’s most beloved dramas thanks to its warm slice-of-life storytelling and the deep friendship among its characters. The show not only catapulted its cast into stardom but also cemented a real-life bond among them that continues to this day.

