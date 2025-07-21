Hari Hara Veera Mallu cast fee: Pawan Kalyan reduces payment since Bro, Bobby Deol bags Rs 3 crore- Report

All eyes are on Pawan Kalyan starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which is expected to open at a good number at the Telugu box office. The period action thriller, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, has been one of those films that faced considerable delays over its theatrical release lately.

Pawan Kalyan’s fees for Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Pawan Kalyan’s screen presence, as well as his identity as a notable political leader, has added to the audience’s hype surrounding the movie. With this film, the actor returns to the big screen after a two-year hiatus since his last film, Bro.

As per a Showbiz Galore report, the actor is charging Rs. 15 crores for the Krish Jagarlamudi directorial. This is less than his previous remuneration of Rs. 50 crores for Bro.

Bobby Deol’s salary as antagonist in HHVM

Well, Hari Hara Veera Mallu marks Bollywood actor Bobby Deol’s second stint in Telugu cinema after Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj earlier this year.

He’s playing the role of the Mughal ruler Aurangzeb and is the chief antagonist of the movie. The Soldier actor has reportedly bagged a hefty paycheck of Rs. 3 crores.

Niddhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri’s fee as leading ladies of Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Coming to the actresses, Niddhi Agerwal is paired up opposite Pawan Kalyan as the first female lead. The starlet will be appearing as Panchami in the movie. As per reports, she has received Rs. 2.5 crore as fees for the movie.

On the other hand, Bollywood diva Nargis Fakhri is portraying the Mughal princess and Aurangzeb’s sister, Roshanara. She is being paid Rs. 3 crores as her salary in the two-part period action movie.

Will Pawan Kalyan skip promoting HHVM ahead of release?

Recently, the producer of HHVM addressed the buzz about whether Pawan Kalyan will join the rest of the cast and crew of the film to promote it ahead of its release.

AM Rathnam mentioned, “Please watch the film to enjoy, not just to find mistakes. This film is made for the audience. Pawan Kalyan is busy with other commitments and won't promote the film in Hindi and other languages.”

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from Showbiz Galore report. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers; however, unless otherwise mentioned, they are all approximate. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

