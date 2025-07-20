Mahesh Babu reviews Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara: ‘This one deserves all the…’

Mahesh Babu recently took to his social media handle to pen a review on the latest Mohit Suri directorial, Saiyaara. The romance flick, which hit the big screens on July 18, 2025, is running successfully in theaters with the superstar now chiming in with praise.

Mahesh Babu lauds Saiyaara

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Mahesh Babu said, “Take a bow #Saiyaara team… What a beautifully made film with honest storytelling, standout performances and top notch execution….. Big love to #AhaanPanday & #AneetPadda for living their roles so effortlessly… This one deserves all the love coming its way…”

Here’s the post:

For those unaware, Saiyaara is a romantic musical drama featuring Bollywood actor Chunky Panday’s nephew Ahaan Panday in the lead role, marking his debut in cinema. The movie tells the story of two artistic souls who find each other through the harmony of music, despite hailing from two contrasting worlds.

As their feelings deepen, challenges arise as they age, with circumstances evolving. How do they manage to hold onto each other when things get tough forms the rest of the story.

With Ahaan in the lead, Aneet Padda plays the co-lead in the movie directed by Mohit Suri.

Mahesh Babu’s work front

Mahesh Babu is currently involved in the work on his movie, tentatively titled SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli. The film, touted as a globe-trotting jungle adventure, is said to feature the superstar playing a rugged explorer in the vein of Indiana Jones, drawing inspiration from African tales. However, an official confirmation about the plot hasn’t been made yet.

The much-awaited magnum opus by the RRR helmer is said to have been made on a whopping budget of Rs 900-1000 crore. Initially, it was speculated that the film would be released as a two-part series after completing the shoot by 2026.

However, the makers are said to have reconsidered their decision and will likely release it as a single venture, mostly in 2027.

Moving ahead, apart from Mahesh, the film will feature Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the co-lead, alongside actors like Prithviraj Sukumaran and R. Madhavan in key roles.

