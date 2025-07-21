The Young and the Restless Spoilers, July 21 Episode: Will Billy and Phyllis Clear Cane’s Name and Expose Real Culprit?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, July 21, reveal several twists as secrets unravel and loyalties shift. Billy walks away from Jack’s partnership, while Phyllis steps in to help clear Cane’s name. Meanwhile, Nick clashes with Carter over house arrest, and Kyle calls out Audra’s manipulation attempt.

Billy ends his partnership with Jack

Billy decides to cut ties with Jack after a heated disagreement. Jack thinks Billy is teaming up with Cane, but Billy has another plan. He later meets with Phyllis and suggests working together. Both want different things. Billy wants control of Chancellor, and Phyllis wants a solid job, but they agree that the first step is to clear Cane’s name.

Their new partnership forms as they set their sights on proving Cane’s innocence. This unexpected alliance could bring major changes to both their futures.

Phyllis and Nick clash over Cane

On the train, Nick argues with Phyllis about her continued support for Cane. Nick believes Cane is guilty, especially after hearing that the security footage was erased. Phyllis suggests that someone could be framing Cane and possibly setting her up as well.

Nick insists on going down the mountain to contact the police, but Phyllis warns him it’s too dangerous. Despite her concerns, Nick is determined. Sharon later joins him in his sleeping car and says she’s going too.

Before Nick can act, Carter arrives with a security guard and announces that Nick is being placed under house arrest. Carter says it’s to protect Mr. Dumas and ensure peace for everyone. Nick protests, but Carter warns that the guard is armed.

Sharon gets caught up in the situation as well. Carter initially doesn’t notice her presence, but then adds that she’ll also be placed under house arrest.

Kyle exposes Audra’s plan

Elsewhere on the train, Kyle shares a steamy moment with Audra. They kiss and seem ready to hook up, but Kyle suddenly stops and confronts her. He reveals that he knows she’s been working behind the scenes to break up his relationship with Claire.

Kyle accuses Audra of using Damian’s death to manipulate him and says she’s been doing Victor’s bidding. Audra denies everything, claiming it wasn’t a plan, but Kyle doesn’t believe her. Audra ends up leaving, clearly shaken by the failed attempt.

