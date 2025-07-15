EXCLUSIVE: Arijit Singh to make his directorial debut with a Jungle Adventure produced by Mahaveer Jain

Over the years, Arijit Singh has established himself as one of the most celebrated singers of India, whose music has left a mark across the globe. The singer has left an impact to the extent that every music album feels incomplete without his presence. And now, come 2025 end, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Arijit Singh is gearing up to make his debut as a director.

According to reliable sources, Arijit Singh has signed on with producer Mahaveer Jain to direct his maiden directorial. “Arijit has been toying with the idea of turning a director for a while now, and has been silently working to develop an ambitious script. His first feature film as a director will be an one-of-its-kind Jungle Adventure written by himself with Koyel Singh,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that the script is locked, and the makers are now taking it in the casting stage. “It’s an ambitious big-budget jungle adventure, and Arijit has been working with a crew on the pre-production work. In the next one month, the film will enter the casting stage, and the idea is to lock a top notch star-cast on board the film,” the source added.

The film is being designed for Pan-Indian audience, and the casting too will reflect the presence of talents with national presence. The film will be produced by Mahaveer Jain Films with Alokdyuti Films and co-produced by God Bless Entertainment.

Talking of Mahaveer Jain, the producer also has Naagzilla with Kartik Aaryan in the lead. He is also producing a film on the life of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar with Vikrant Massey, which is set to go on floors from the month of August.

