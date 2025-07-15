Bas Ek Dhadak Song Review: Triptii Dimri-Siddhant Chaturvedi’s innocent romance meets Shreya Ghoshal, Jubin Nautiyal’s soulful melody

A song that pours out of your heart when you fall in love, Bas Ek Dhadak is that melody. After the promising trailer of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri's Dhadak 2 touched our hearts, the makers have released the first song of the film. This song, sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Jubin Nautiyal, blends perfectly with the lead pair's innocence and chemistry.

Bas Ek Dhadak song out

The video of the song begins with Siddhant Chaturvedi playing the dhol with his friends when he sees Triptii Dimri dance. That expression, that smile, and that blush will make you smile and realise what an actor! Their screen presence is so powerful that it will lift your mood the moment you see them.

Watch them fall in love and get lost in each other as the song sinks into your heart and hits the right chord. Shreya has never gone wrong with any of her songs, and this is just another marvel added to her list of beautiful numbers. Jubin's voice is so dreamy that you just go with the flow.

Siddhant Chaturvedi-Triptii Dimri's chemistry

Young hearts, falling in love for the first time, always make for an interesting plot. Triptii and Siddharth's fresh pairing, topped with their brilliant acting, is all that we as the audience need to transport us into their world. Their romance looks like a breath of fresh air on the screen, and we are already rooting for this Jodi. Their chemistry feels genuine and not forced. The cinematography captures soft moments with a dreamy touch, and the lyrics reflect longing and innocence that enhance the emotional pull.

Bas Ek Dhadak feels like a heartfelt combo of visual simplicity and acting prowess. This is the kind of song that will stay etched in your hearts for a long time and is perfect for a date night.

Jointly backed by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, and Cloud 9 Pictures, Dhadak 2 is based on Mari Selvaraj's Pariyerum Perumal (2018). The Dhadak sequel will be released on August 1, 2025.

