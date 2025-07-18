Saiyaara Review: Mohit Suri gifts Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda a dream debut in his intense love story

Plot:

The story of Saiyaara is about Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday) and Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda). Vaani gets ditched by her ex on the day of her marriage, and she remains depressed until she meets Krish at the publication where she's interning. Krish, who's tired of not receiving accolades for the efforts he puts into the music band he's part of, allegedly because of a certain 'nepo' kid in the band, storms into the media office over the visible bias.

Advertisement

Krish sees Vaani's diary, where she writes her feelings, and is impressed by her writing. Krish's friend Kiwi (Alam Khan) finds Krish an opportunity to compose a song for a famous singer, with a deadline of three days. Vaani, who has come to interview the singer, is approached by Krish to write the song so that both can benefit from it. Love blossoms between the two. Vaani understands Krish closely and sees the family issues he faces. She supports him through and through.

Vaani's family is overprotective of her because of the heartbreak she suffered. Krish must prove his love for Vaani by being ready to marry her. A mishap changes the dynamics of their love forever. Can Krish and Vaani overcome what stands between them? Can Krish become the big singer he always wanted to be? Watch Saiyaara to find out.

What Works for Saiyaara

The chemistry between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda is the beating heart of Saiyaara. Their onscreen romance feels authentic and effortless. The music, a hallmark of Mohit Suri’s films, is a standout, with soulful tracks like Saiyaara, Tum Ho Toh, Dhun, Barbaad, Humsafar and others resonating deeply. Each song is not only melodious but also seamlessly woven into the narrative, enhancing the emotional depth. The picturization of these tracks is breathtakingly lovely, with lush visuals that capture the vibrancy of new love.

Advertisement

Mohit Suri’s direction is spellbinding, as he masterfully balances romance, drama, and music. The emotional arc of the story is compelling. It portrays Krish’s struggles with his family and Vaani’s battle with past heartbreak, convincingly, apart from the main issue that forms the film's edifice. The superb supporting cast, including Alam Khan as the lively Kiwi, and Geeta Agrawal and Rajesh Kumar as Vaani's parents, make Saiyaara all the more credible.

What Doesn’t Work for Saiyaara

While Saiyaara excels in many areas, its story feels familiar. The narrative, though executed with finesse, treads a predictable path. This might leave viewers craving a touch of originality. However, these minor flaws are overshadowed by the film’s overall polish and execution. The storytelling, direction, and performances are so well-crafted that the familiarity of the plot doesn’t detract from the experience.

Watch The Saiyaara Trailer

Performances in Saiyaara

Advertisement

Ahaan Panday delivers a stellar performance as Krish. He perfectly captures the frustration of an overlooked artist and the vulnerability of a man in love. Aneet Padda shines as Vaani, portraying her character’s journey from heartbreak to hope with remarkable sensitivity. She is a great find. The two share an electrifying chemistry.

The supporting actors, particularly Alam Khan as Kiwi is awesome. Geeta Agrawal and Rajesh Kumar add gravitas. All other actors do well with the limited time they get to leave a mark.

Final Verdict of Saiyaara

Saiyaara is a beautifully crafted romantic drama that triumphs through its stellar performances, enchanting music, and Mohit Suri’s masterful direction. Despite a familiar storyline, the film’s emotional depth and heartfelt chemistry make it a must-watch.

Saiyaara plays in theatres now. Go watch!

ALSO READ: Saiyaara Box Office Trends Day 1: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer enters the game with an EXCELLENT start