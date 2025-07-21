Box Office: Metro In Dino is inching towards the Rs 50 crore mark, Biz gets impacted by Saiyaara in 3rd weekend

Metro…In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu, is heading towards the half-century mark at the Indian box office. The movie remained consistent at the box office, but Saiyaara turned out to be a major roadblock in its third weekend.

Metro…In Dino clocks Rs 2 crore on 3rd Sunday, approaches Rs 50 crore mark

Bankrolled by T-Series Films, the Anurag Basu movie clocked over Rs 25.45 crore in its first week, followed by Rs 16.25 crore in its second week. The movie entered its third week by netting over Rs 1 crore on Friday. It further showed some legs and collected Rs 1.70 crore on Saturday, followed by Rs 2 crore on Sunday.

The total cume of Metro…In Dino reached Rs 46.40 crore net at the Indian box office by the end of its third weekend. It is now approaching its end around Rs 50 crore net mark in India, emerging a successful venture.

Starring an ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona, Anupam Kher, Neenah Gupta, the romantic drama got a major dent by the arrival of Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara this weekend.

Day/Week-wise box office collections of Metro...In Dino are:

Week/Days India Net Collections First Week Rs 25.45 crore Second Week Rs 16.25 crore Third Friday Rs 1.00 crore Third Saturday Rs 1.70 crore Third Sunday Rs 2.00 crore Total Rs 46.40 crore net

Metro...In Dino plays in theaters

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

