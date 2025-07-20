Did Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda receive hefty paycheck for Saiyaara? Check out

Saiyaara is breaking records at the box office. The Mohit Suri directorial has turned out to be surprisingly impressive. The audience is loving the onscreen chemistry of debutant Ahaan Panday and the female lead, Aneet Padda. Ever since the romantic drama hit the big screens, cinegoers have not been able to help but shower praise on the movie. Well, they are also curious about the fees received by Ahaan and Aneet for Saiyaara. So, here are all the details that you must know.

How much did Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda earn from Saiyaara?

There is no second thought that Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have become stars overnight. Talking about their paychecks, no official details are available. However, according to the reports, fresh faces that get launched under big and renowned production banners receive around Rs 3-5 crore.

So, Ahaan is likely to have earned somewhat around the above-mentioned figure. Since he is related to Chunky Panday, it is quite possible that Ahaan might have gotten a bit higher than the given bracket. But then, nothing is official.

On the other hand, Aneet Padda is an outsider. But despite such a fact, her earnings are not far behind. However, reportedly, Ahaan has earned more than the Big Girls Don't Cry fame.

Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara fees

Going by the media reports, Saiyaara is said to have been created on a budget of Rs 60 crore, including P&A expenses. Mohit Suri, the director and creative mind behind the film, has got a handsome paycheck. Reports claim that he usually charges Rs 6-8 crore for each film but it also depends upon the success ratio.

More about Saiyaara

The musical romantic drama, bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, is full of surprises. From emotional storytelling to soulful music, it has everything that a romantic film should ideally have. While Ahaan plays a struggling musician, Krish Kapoor, Aneet Padda is seen as an aspiring writer, Vaani Batra.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salaries of the actors are reported by (Times Now and Financial Express). In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

